Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $271.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $280.77 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 93,190 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 91,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

