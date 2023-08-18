Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $390.07 and last traded at $388.51, with a volume of 10254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $382.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

