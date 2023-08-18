Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $390.07 and last traded at $388.51, with a volume of 10254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.31.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

