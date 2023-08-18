Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Holdings Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Knowles worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Knowles by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KN stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Further Reading

