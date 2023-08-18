Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 72,168 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 161,479 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kopin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Kopin Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.35.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative net margin of 45.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.