KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 384,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company's stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at KORU Medical Systems

In other news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at $108,257.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 804.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 5,334.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $117.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.35. KORU Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 27.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

