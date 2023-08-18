Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Update

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.81. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $131.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,624,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,667,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 31,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $3,979,737.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,179,908.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,624,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,667,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,362. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

