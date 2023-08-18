KWESST Micro Systems (KWE) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) is one of 408 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare KWESST Micro Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

KWESST Micro Systems has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KWESST Micro Systems’ peers have a beta of 0.19, meaning that their average stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KWESST Micro Systems -1,005.91% -218.24% -82.86% KWESST Micro Systems Competitors -84.93% -130.63% -10.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KWESST Micro Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 KWESST Micro Systems Competitors 1960 13049 26626 656 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KWESST Micro Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 15.41%. Given KWESST Micro Systems’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KWESST Micro Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KWESST Micro Systems $560,000.00 -$8.24 million -0.37 KWESST Micro Systems Competitors $2.05 billion $248.31 million -7.41

KWESST Micro Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than KWESST Micro Systems. KWESST Micro Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KWESST Micro Systems peers beat KWESST Micro Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including non-reciprocating and reciprocating PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products with application in the professional and personal defense; modernized digitization products and services of tactical teams for shared real-time situational awareness in the military and civilian markets; and counter-measures comprising battlefield laser defense systems, phantom electronic warfare devices, and GhostNet counter-drone systems, against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection for the military market. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

