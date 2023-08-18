Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy Sells 2,000 Shares

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $78.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,442,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 764,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 728,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

