Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Update

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,400 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 563,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Lazydays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
