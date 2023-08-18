Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Sells $122,996.18 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $122,996.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,960,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,006,853.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $512.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 742,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,395 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

