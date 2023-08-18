Leidos Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leidos in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Shares of LDOS opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

