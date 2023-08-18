Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.38.

LICY stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

