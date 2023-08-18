Lifetime Brands’ (LCUT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

LCUT stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 49.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 161.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

