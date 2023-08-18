Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,800 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 714,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 711,581 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 582,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

LBPH opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.20. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

