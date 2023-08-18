Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $51.34

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.34, but opened at $48.44. Lumentum shares last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 932,403 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.