Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) versus JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) and JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Luminar Technologies and JTEKT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 1 2 5 0 2.50 JTEKT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.94, indicating a potential upside of 114.44%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than JTEKT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -1,008.66% -8,821.02% -80.45% JTEKT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JTEKT shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and JTEKT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $40.70 million 51.68 -$445.94 million ($1.50) -3.71 JTEKT N/A N/A N/A $370.33 0.07

JTEKT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JTEKT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats JTEKT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Advanced Technologies and Services segment develops application-specific integrated circuits, pixel-based sensors, and advanced lasers. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About JTEKT

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. It offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and units/components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, spider, couplings, and Torsen limited slip differential products; wheels, such as hub units; engine and peripheral parts that include damper pulley and drive plates; and transmission products, such as electric pump for idle-stop system, shifters, and solenoid valves. The company also provides sensor systems comprising peripherals for social infrastructures; products for the research and development field, including semiconductor transducers, load cells, DC amplifiers, and pressure transducer for welding guns and indicators; medical equipment, such as pressure sensors for dialyzers; and heat-resistant lithium-ion capacitors. In addition, it offers ball and roller bearings; and oil seals and precision mechanical equipments. Further, the company provides machine tools, such as grinders, machining and gear skiving centers, and cutting machines. It offers its products under the JTEKT, KOYO, and TOYODA brands. The company operates in Japan, Africa, Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania, South America, and internationally. JTEKT Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Aichi, Japan.

