Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.69.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$15.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.10. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$403,795.00. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

