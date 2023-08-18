Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) vs. Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Critical Analysis

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Insmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyell Immunopharma $84.68 million 6.64 -$183.12 million ($0.84) -2.67 Insmed $245.36 million 12.88 -$481.53 million ($5.25) -4.18

Lyell Immunopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyell Immunopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyell Immunopharma -432.13% -26.40% -23.08% Insmed -258.22% -3,789.32% -49.54%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Insmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lyell Immunopharma has a beta of -1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insmed has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lyell Immunopharma and Insmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyell Immunopharma 0 2 1 0 2.33 Insmed 0 0 12 0 3.00

Lyell Immunopharma presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 197.62%. Insmed has a consensus target price of $43.85, suggesting a potential upside of 99.57%. Given Lyell Immunopharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lyell Immunopharma is more favorable than Insmed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Insmed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lyell Immunopharma beats Insmed on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic. The company's pipeline includes LYL797, a genetically and epigenetically reprogrammed ROR1 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell product candidate for the treatment of various solid tumors; LYL845, an epigenetically reprogrammed tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes product candidate that targets multiple solid tumors; LYL119, a CAR T-cell product candidate for enhanced cytotoxicity. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.