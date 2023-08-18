Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $8.52

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.99. Magnite shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 551,954 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Evercore ISI upgraded Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cannonball Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Magnite Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $876,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,717,541.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 17,774 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $266,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,717,541.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,419,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 97,062 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 409,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magnite by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

