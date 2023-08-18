Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manitex International in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manitex International’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Manitex International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitex International in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Manitex International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday.

Manitex International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $100.24 million, a P/E ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.