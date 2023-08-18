Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.7 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.