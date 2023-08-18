Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $162.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $159.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.45 and its 200-day moving average is $122.62. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

