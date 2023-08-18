Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 751.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Markel Group by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Markel Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,492.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,404.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,352.07. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

