Match Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Match Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTCH. Loop Capital increased their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Match Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. Match Group has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $461,683. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.