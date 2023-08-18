Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 177.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Matterport

In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,716.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $247,627.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,164 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

