McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $2,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $998,380. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Barclays raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

