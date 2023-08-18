McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $452.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $452.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,943 shares of company stock worth $10,265,204 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in McKesson by 950.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.7% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $416.95 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $441.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

