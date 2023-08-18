Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,205.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,294.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,406.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

