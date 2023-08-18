Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of MXC stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $20.84.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Did Tapestry Just Become A Dip Buying Opportunity?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Next Meme Stock: 6 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.