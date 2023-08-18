Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MXC stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.