Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,224,000 after purchasing an additional 140,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.87.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

