Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.87. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 13.89 and a current ratio of 13.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

