MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 819.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in MINISO Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.42.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. Equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.