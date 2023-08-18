Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 105430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Specifically, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,233,685 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,959. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533,182 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,774 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

