Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,592 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $30,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.84 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.21%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

