Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,927 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Seagen worth $23,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $192.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGEN

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.