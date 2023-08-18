Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 4,615 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of J. M. Smucker worth $27,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.2 %

SJM stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.12. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

