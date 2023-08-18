Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.67 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average is $112.39.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

