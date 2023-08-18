Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,714 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of BeiGene worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $192.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.69. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,698,127 shares of company stock valued at $556,876,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

