Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,872 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $26,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 40,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.73.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

