Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Bunge worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bunge by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BG opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $116.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. Bunge’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.