Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.41 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after acquiring an additional 118,951 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Stock Down 0.5 %

IQVIA stock opened at $214.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average is $209.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.