Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.87 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Cboe Global Markets worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $149.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.83. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,900 shares of company stock worth $5,873,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

