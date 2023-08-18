Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.06 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $23,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,699,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 71,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 33,154 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 143,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,973 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

