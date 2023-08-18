Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,535 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of ResMed worth $25,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,053,000 after buying an additional 94,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ResMed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $244,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ResMed by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,307,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,024. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 5.1 %

RMD stock opened at $164.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

