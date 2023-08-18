Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,989 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $27,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,094,000 after purchasing an additional 235,853 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,490,000 after purchasing an additional 943,599 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,897,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

