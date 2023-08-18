Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,110 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $21,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.5 %

HLT stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.39 and a twelve month high of $157.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.69.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.53.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

