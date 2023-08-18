Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,187 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $22,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $181.75 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.37.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

