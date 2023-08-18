monday.com’s (MNDY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.56.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $162.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.14 and a beta of 0.77. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 240.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

