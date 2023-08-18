Morgan Stanley Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $32.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARVN. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 120,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 129.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

